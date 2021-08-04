How you can volunteer with the Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Golfers will soon be making their way to Sioux Falls for the Sanford International. To help make the event a success, organizers are looking for volunteers.

It’s a pretty quiet morning out at the Minnehaha Country Club, but in a few weeks this place will be buzzing with golfers and fans ready to take in the Sanford International.

Right now, Remi Guthman who is the volunteer coordinator for Sanford International says they’re looking for volunteers.

“There’s a lot of things our volunteers do, transportation, you’re driving players and their families around,” volunteer coordinator for Sanford International, Remi Guthman said. “Our shuttles committee is also in need, you’ll drive players and their families around the course and where they need to go, we also have a couple committees with corporate hospitality that need help.”

Dave Rowe has been volunteering since the first year of the tournament.

“I would encourage anybody to come out, the volunteering is easy, you can set your own schedule to work, you get to watch a lot of golf, there’s free time, your schedule is what you want,” chair for the security ambassador team, Dave Rowe said.

Organizers are aiming for about 900 volunteers to help out at this year’s event.

“We are about 750 right now so just keep pushing that number,” Guthman said. “We always say volunteers are the backbone for this tournament, they truly make it so we are able to be here and able to make it run well for the week.”

Something people like Rowe say is a hole in one opportunity.

“This is fun, you get to be around the pros, you get to watch how they are and you basically talk golf with the person next to you, so it’s not work, it’s just fun,” Rowe said.

The tournament runs September 13th through the 19th. If you’re interested in volunteering, just click here.