How you can volunteer to be a coach for Girls on the Run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – An exercise-based program that teaches a variety of life lessons is looking for volunteers.

Girls on the Run is an after school program for girls in 3rd through 5th grades.

“We focus on building, social, emotional, and physical skills, the girls learn about confidence, how to be a good friend, how to recognize and identify their emotions, stand up for themselves and others,” Girls on the Run Council Director, Allison Sinning said.

Right now the program is in need of volunteers.

Michelle Albrecht has been a coach and mentor for about seven sessions now.

“I enjoy running, not as much as I used to but I used to run quite a bit so this just keeps me in the running loop,” coach/mentor, Michelle Albrect said. “The sessions are from 3:00-4:15, 4:30 and we do a couple of warmup exercises, we do activities where you get them running and they don’t realize they’re running, it’s about team building, building comraderie, and just being a good friend.”

The fall session starts early September and then runs about ten weeks through mid-November.

“You don’t have to be a runner to be a coach, I think that is the biggest misconception about Girls on the Run, we’re just looking for motivated, passionate, inspiring adults that want to mentor our girls and help guide them through their Girls on the Run journey,” Sinning said.

A program people, like Albrecht, say is worth getting involved in.

“There’s just a lot of opportunity to build confidence in these girls and build character, their connections to characters and to a team and just a great, heartwarming program,” Albrecht said.

To learn more about Girls on the Run, and either signing your child up or becoming a coach, click here.