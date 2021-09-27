How you can volunteer for Workers on Wheels Rake the Town event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You may not think twice about having to rake the leaves out of your yard as the seasons change. But for some people, it can be a challenging chore.

The leaves on trees are changing colors, and soon they’ll be blanketing the ground. That’s when the Workers on Wheels program will get to work.

“This is our 17th year that we will be doing Rake the Town so it’s an opportunity for the elderly and disabled persons that need their yards raked, for them to have a group of volunteers to come and rake the yard and then we haul it away to the dump,” Workers on Wheels coordinator, Karla Rainford said.

Right now organizers are in need of volunteers and groups to sign up to rake the town.

“This is an excellent opportunity for maybe your employees to get to know each other outside of the office and get a team together to go and rake somebody’s yard,” Rainford said.

Rainfold says last year they were able to rake 276 yards. This year they aim to do even more.

“This year our goal is to do 400 yards and so in order to do that we are going to need about 1,200 volunteers,” Rainfold said.

An easy way to give back to the community one yard at a time.

“It’s also an excellent opportunity to get to know residents in Sioux Falls and in Brandon who are in need of some help and they show their appreciation and are very thankful because they are no longer able to go outside and spend hours raking and no longer able to do some of those tasks,” Rainfold said.

This year’s event is October 29th and 30th. If you’d like to sign up to volunteer, call 605-333-3317, or to get your yard raked and find out more information, click here.