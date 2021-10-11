How you can volunteer for Keep KELOLAND Warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The cool nights and chilly mornings are a good reminder of the changing weather ahead.

Right now, Keep KELOLAND Warm is collecting winter coats and apparel so people can stay safe in the cold.

Coats and winter apparel aren’t the only things you can donate to Keep KELOLAND Warm.

St. Francis House volunteer coordinator Tom Foster is also looking for 5-10 people to donate their time each week for the program.

“Any group of volunteers I get is going to be needed and really provide us with a great gift of service as well as the community with a great gift of service,” St. Francis House volunteer coordinator Tom Foster said.

Lewis is collecting coats right now, and Montgomery’s picks them up once a week and drops them off at the St. Francis House.

Volunteers will sort the coats and check them over.

“We’ll make sure all the zippers work really well,” Foster said.

The coat sorting will happen in the St. Francis House dining room.

Volunteers will help every Wednesday through the month of October from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“It isn’t a super difficult thing to do, it’s just a little bit of time that it takes to sort them,” Foster said.

The St. Francis House is working with different organizations, including the Banquet, to get coats to people in need.

“It’s an essential thing. We live in a very cold part of the country and so this is an item that people can’t go without in the wintertime,” The Banquet executive director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

And whether you’re donating outerwear or your time, you’re making a difference.

If you’d like to help volunteer, you can call the St. Francis House at 605-334-3879 or Tom Foster at 605-679-0915.

And don’t forget, through the month of October, you can’t drop off your new or gently used coats, hats, gloves and more at any Sioux Falls Lewis except the one downtown.

The St. Francis House will collect until April.