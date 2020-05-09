How you can take part in the Virtual Avera Race Against Cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An annual event aimed at supporting those who have been impacted by cancer gets underway Saturday, but this year it looks a lot different.

Taking off in the Avera Race Against Cancer is a Billion family tradition.

Molly and Matthew Billion say their mom took part in the very first one more than 30 years ago, and the family has continued to stay involved over the years.

“I definitely have memories. My shirt is retro, 11th annual,” Mollie Billion said.

The brother and sister and other family members will lace up their shoes again this year, but this time the event is virtual.

Participants sign up online, and then they can take part on their own time.

“They can participate at their leisure. Whatever event they join into, whether that’s the 10K, 5K, 1.5 mile, the 3 mile walk, you can do it whenever works best for you,” Elijah Bonde with the Avera McKennan Foundation said.

On average, the event raises $300,000 – $400,000 each year for the Avera Cancer Institute.

Even though the event will look different this year, the mission is still the same.

“Our mom has been in remission for a few years now, but we run every year probably in honor of her and all of those people who are struggling with it, with friends or family beyond that too,” Matthew Billion said.

“I think a cool part of this race too, in addition to honoring cancer patients, is honoring really honoring their family and friends and how they can contribute to supporting whether it be big or small ways,” Mollie Billion said.