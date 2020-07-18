How you can take part in South Dakota Sweet Miracles

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re in the mood for ice cream, you’ll want to head to Dairy Queen soon.

July 30 is South Dakota Sweet Miracles.

Blizzard sales for that day will benefit Children’s Miracle Network, or you can buy a coupon now to use in the future.

It’s this year’s version of Miracle Treat Day in South Dakota, which was cancelled nationwide because of COVID-19.

The lobby of the Dairy Queen in Madison is closed, but that isn’t stopping the restaurant and community from supporting Children’s Miracle Network.

One of the ways Dairy Queen owner DeLon Mork is selling blizzard coupons is with a shed sitting on the west side of the parking lot.

“We’re trying to do everything we can while maintaining a safe atmosphere for our employees and our customers,” Dairy Queen-Madison owner DeLon Mork said.

Casey Crabtree bought several coupons Friday for his kids and their baseball teammates.

“It’s easy to support a cause like this where it’s taking care of children who are sick and taking care of the families, so if they’re out of work, if they’re having traveling issues to get to their doctors’ appointments,” Customer Casey Crabtree said.

On the day of the actual event, things will look a lot different this time around.

“We, in the past, have had concerts, inflatables, kids games, all sorts of fun things like that, but we’re not doing any of those events this year. We’re just having our drive-thru and we’re going to carhop our two big parking lots here,” Mork said.

The Madison business is well known for its success on Miracle Treat Day.

Last year it sold more than 44,000 blizzards for the cause.

Mork says the event many not be as strong this year as it has in the past, but he knows they’ll be making a difference.

“We’re just happy to have the association with the Children’s Miracle Network and the families that we do and whatever we raise will be a bonus. I’m sure that fundraising is different in this current climate with the pandemic so we feel whatever we can do in our store and the other stores in South Dakota will be helpful. We just want to do the best job that we can and provide the most support that we possibly can,” Mork said.

The shed will be open from 4:00-7:00 PM Monday through Friday.

You can also get coupons through the drive-thru or call the store and pick them up.

Mork says he would also be willing to deliver coupons to someone’s home.

You can pre-order a blizzard here.

South Dakota locations participating in South Dakota Sweet Miracles include the following:

Sioux Falls (all 5 locations)–coupons available online only, preorder pickup options online

Aberdeen—coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Brookings–coupons available online only, preorder pickup options online

Canton—coupons available in store only, pre order pickups online

Chamberlain —coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

De Smet—coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Dell Rapids—coupons available in store only, pre order pickups online

Eagle Butte—coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Groton —coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Huron—coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Mobridge —coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Madison —coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Miller —coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Mitchell –coupons available online only, preorder pickup options online

Pierre —coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup & delivery options online

Redfield— coupons available in store only, preorder pickups online

Sisseton —coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Vermillion —coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Watertown —coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Winner —coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Yankton –coupons available online only, preorder pickup options online



