How you can impact someone’s life by becoming a mentor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – By mentoring someone, you can have a positive impact on that person’s life, and maybe even your own. October 27th is National Mentoring day.

Chad Bishop has been a volunteer mentor for about seven years.

He decided to get involved after learning about it from director of mentoring at Lutheran Social Services, Michelle Madsen.

“At the time I was at Raven, and Raven was advocating for new mentors, and I think Michelle came and spoke, she was very persuasive and so I signed up to mentor at Jane Addams here in town,” volunteer mentor, Chad Bishop said.

He says he usually spends about an hour a week mentoring.

“When it was young it was a lot of games and reading books, and origami, and things like that and then as they got older it was more conversation and discussing life, and more recently it’s been helping fill out job applications and talk about what they are going to do after high school,” Bishop said.

Due to the pandemic, Madsen says they have had to make some adjustments to how they deliver these services.

“The schools are really being cautious of who is coming in and out of their buildings so mentors are not able to go into the buildings right now, there are some mentors and families that are choosing not to meet, we are still making the best of it and doing pen pals, and virtual meetings, doing whatever we can to keep that match in tact,” director of mentoring at Lutheran Social Services, Michelle Madsen said.

She says there is a need for volunteers.

“We know the benefits it has on the children and teenagers and older adults that we serve by providing mentors for them,” Madsen said.

And Bishop says it’s worth getting involved.

“It will look different for everyone, there is not right or wrong way to do it, I would encourage to dip their toe in and give it a go,” Bishop said.

