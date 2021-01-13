How you can help ‘Warm a Neighbor’ during the winter months

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We’re not in the heart of winter yet, but a special clothing drive is helping people stay prepared for when we get there.

When someone does something good for someone, the result is often a warm feeling on the inside. Through January, you can provide it on the outside too when you donate to the ‘Warm a Neighbor’ clothing drive.

General Manager Kirk Davis may sell cars for a living at Billion Automotive in Sioux Falls, but his real drive is helping out a community in need.

“Giving back to the community is big part of what we do – what we want to do. So, we were very excited when the Presentation Sisters came to us with this and wanted our involvement,” Davis said.

This is the first year they’ve partnered with the Presentation Sisters to help collect warm clothing items for newer Latino immigrants.

“As you know, it’s cold. People need… a lot of people don’t have these things and we take them for granted,” Davis said.

“A lot of them come from areas where it’s warm. They don’t know anything about the harsh winter weather in South Dakota. We might have numerous pairs of hats and gloves at home, and they come with not one item,” Jen Rothenbuehler with the Presentation Sisters said.

A small donation makes a big difference.

You can help ‘Warm a Neighbor’ for the entire month of January. All you have to do is drop off any new winter items you want to donate into bins spread across the Sioux Falls area. There’s 8 locations across Billion dealerships, 5 Ace Hardwares, and 3 Coffea Coffee Shops.

“As we continue into 2021 and, hopefully, the pandemic ending soon, but just that kindness of sharing kindness and spreading love and these items definitely give that to the people that receive them. They are so appreciative of a hat, gloves, something that they don’t have at all,” Rothenbuehler said.

Creating a warm feeling both inside and out.

The drive ends on January 31st. The donations will be given through their Caminando Juntos ministry.

To find a donation bin neat you, just visit the Presentations Sister’s website.