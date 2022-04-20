SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You have a few opportunities this weekend to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.

The first opportunity is on Saturday, April 23 at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Sioux Falls.

The Ukrainian congregation “Light to the World” will provide ethnic Ukrainian food, including 5,000 traditional Ukrainian dumplings.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The second opportunity is on Sunday, April 24 at Coffea Roasterie on the east side of Sioux Falls. 100% of the donations, silent auction purchases, and drink proceeds will go to Ukrainian refugees.

The event will go from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.