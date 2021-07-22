How you can help The Banquet’s Project SOS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We are getting closer to the start of the school year. While it can be an exciting time, it can also be expensive for families.

From notebooks, to pencils, to markers and much more… All of these school supply items are being put into backpacks as part The Banquet’s Project SOS.

“Every year we give a brand new backpack to children who’s parents can’t afford those items,” executive director, Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

Last year The Banquet gave away over 6,400 backpacks filled with supplies.

“We are planning on giving away as many as we did last year, there’s obviously more people coming to our city every year, so people needing more resources, that type of thing, also some people are still struggling to get back to normal and so we want them to know this is available if they need that,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

The executive director estimates that each backpack with supplies can cost anywhere from $50 to $75.

“We’ve seen a little bit of an uptick in pricing, nothing that is extremely alarming, but just like everything this year, it is a little more expensive than it was last year,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

Tina Foell is volunteering her time today to help make sure backpacks will be ready to go in a couple weeks. As a teacher at Axtell in Sioux Falls, she knows how important it is for students to have the proper supplies.

“They get it and then the students have their own things, they love the backpacks and their needs are being met, so they go into school and they are ready to go,” volunteer Tina Foell said.

Some of the most needed items are two pocket folders of any color, single subject spiral notebooks, and composition notebooks.

“We are anticipating another big year this year,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

You can bring donations of school supplies to The Banquet. Several stores around town also have drop boxes. The distribution will be August 16th thought the 21st. You can also sign up to volunteer by clicking here.