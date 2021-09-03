How you can help keep Sioux Falls Area Humane Society’s animals fed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a quick way for you to help the animals at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Friday.

KELOLAND Media Group is hosting its annual pet food drive. The pet food drive runs from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, September 3.

We’re collecting bags of dry Purina dog, cat, puppy, and kitten chow for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. All you have to do is drop off your donation outside of our studio at 501 S. Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls. Volunteers will be on hand to help.

You can also drop off monetary donations.