How you can help Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Food insecurity is an issue for many South Dakotans, year-round. There are many ways you can help Feeding South Dakota, including donating food, money and your time.

“You can participate in our clean room, which is where you can repackage food sometimes it’s cereal, sometimes it’s dairy products sometimes it’s things like rice, otherwise you might be packing backpacks or you might be packing our monthly food distribution boxes, so you never know what you’re going to be doing when you come out here, but we can guarantee that it’s always going to be a great time,” development director Megan Kjose said.

Feeding South Dakota has distribution centers in Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Pierre, but they reach people throughout the entire state.