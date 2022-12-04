SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to add a new pet to your home, now may be a good time to do it.

Wanda and Darol Krueger came to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Thursday to welcome a new tail-wagging member to the family.

Their beloved Tigger passed away over a year ago.

“We are missing our little dog so much, so we decided that it was time to get another one,” Adopter Wanda Krueger said.

The Kruegers ended up giving two dogs a forever home.

Right now through December 11th, adopters will only have to pay $25 for a dog and $5 for a cat.

“Normally our cats are usually about $65 dollars and our dogs are anywhere between $90-200,” SFAHS community outreach coordinator Dana Konzem said.

The adoption fees are reduced thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society has more than 400 animals in its care.

While that does include strays and fosters, there are many that are ready for their forever homes now.

“With the weather changing and it becoming a lot colder outside, it’s nice that we’re able to hold events like this because it gets more animals out of the shelter so we’re able to bring in those animals that are out in the cold and need our help our there,” SFAHS special events and PR coordinator Madison Godschalk said.

“If you’re interested in adopting, now is a great time to do it because we have so many animals and we want to get them home. It’s hope for the holidays to get them home,” Konzem said.

Adopters must go through a pre-screening process.

You can apply online or in person at the shelter.