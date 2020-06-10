How you can help document the COVID-19 pandemic

Life during the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t something we’ll be forgetting anytime soon.

But the State Archives of the South Dakota State Historical Society wants to make sure this historic time is captured for future generations.

Part of the mission at the State Archives is to collect and preserve the history of South Dakota.

And the COVID-19 pandemic is definitely one for the history books.

“When this happened we thought this is affecting everybody,” State Archivist Chelle Somsen said.

That’s where you come in.

The State Archives wants you to send in documentation of the pandemic.

“The parents who became homeschooling teachers, the empty parking lots, the “closed” signs, the different graduation ceremonies. How did life change? Those are the things we’re looking for,” Somsen said.

You can contribute in a variety of ways including writings, videos, artwork, and photos.

Several people and organizations have already sent in materials, but more are needed.

“I think people are perhaps cautious. They think, ‘Oh, this isn’t what they want.’ But we’re looking for everything that tells the story about what we’re experiencing,” Somsen said.

Because that’s one of the ways future generations will learn about life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To help them understand, this is what happened. This is how the state of South Dakota reacted to it, to show our resilience and how we handled something this dramatic,” Somsen said.

You can submit your items by clicking here.