SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s the season of giving and you could help more kids receive Christmas presents as well as help families get food at Bluepeak in Sioux Falls.

Bluepeak may be newer to Sioux Falls, but for its first holiday season in the city, it wants to give back.

“So what we’re doing is we’re donating food to the pantry and then we have our tree to bring in gifts for children,” Cindy Foster, regional sales manager for Bluepeak, said.

The toys will be distributed through Volunteers of America.

You can come in and check out the wish list tags that are on the Christmas tree. For example, 8-year-old Nicole would like books and Barbie’s this Christmas. Or you could also just bring in toys that you think kids would like. For example, maybe a fashion designer kit or a toy truck.

“We’re just picking up extra, I mean, any toys can be brought in and they’ll be given for children,” Foster said.

And there’s something in it for people who donate too — you’ll be entered into a special drawing.

“We are also giving away a tv when you bring in a donation. We’ll be drawing for that right before Christmas. It’s a 42 inch tv,” Foster said.

Spreading a little extra cheer this holiday season.

“I really believe in giving back to our community and so Bluepeak is really big on that. So we chose the organizations we wanted to work with this year and just helping give back,” Foster said.

You can drop off donations from now until December 18th at Bluepeak’s retail store in the Bridge’s on 57th mall.