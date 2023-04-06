SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You find Emmett wagging his tail at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

But the dog hasn’t always lived a happy life.

The stray was just skin and bones when he came to the shelter.

“We sent him to foster care to get some weight on him, make him healthy again,” Community outreach & marketing manager Dana Konzem said.

Now, he’s ready to be adopted.

Stories like Emmett’s wouldn’t be possible without community support.

On April 15th, people can help the humane society raise money at its annual Paws to Celebrate fundraiser.

Tickets are still available.

“They can expect two free drink tickets with their admission, a plated meal, and four local chefs donated appetizers for this event,” Special event & PR coordinator Madison Godschalk said.

The ten items on the live auction will remain a secret until the day of the event.

There’s more than 100 silent auction items to bid on, including a signed picture of Elton John and a donut party for your workplace.

“Any money that we get in goes directly back to the animals. If they need medical care, if they need food, even just paying for our water and electricity bills helps keep these animals in a safe place until they can find their forever homes,” Konzem said.

That means more animals like Emmett will be treated to a better life.

Paws to Celebrate is April 15th at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

It runs from 5:00 PM-10:00 PM.

You can buy tickets now on the shelter’s website.