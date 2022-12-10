BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — With 15 days left till Christmas there is still time to harvest your own Christmas tree in the Black Hills this holiday season.

Christmas tree permits are available for $10 on recreation.gov from your local Forest Service office or from private vendors throughout the Black Hills.

According to the Forest Service, Ponderosa, spruce and juniper trees are available.

The permit in the Black Hills National Forest allows for a maximum height of 20 feet and a maximum stump height and diameter of six inches.

The Forest Service says this program helps improve forest health by thinning the densely populated stands of small-diameter trees. Removing these trees helps other trees grow larger, officials say, which improves the wildlife habitat.