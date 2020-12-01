How you can give back on Giving Tuesday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are fairly well known, but not everyone has heard of “Giving Tuesday.” Just like it sounds, today is the day to give back to your community and for one non-profit, it means handing out donations instead of just taking them in.

Diane Pecheny wasn’t thinking about “Giving Tuesday” when she drove up this morning with a donation for the St. Francis House.

“It’s just another Tuesday, I thought,” Pecheny said.

But this donor is glad to hear about a giving holiday.

“It’s just a really good cause and we had stuff we weren’t using and had been put away for a long time. It’s a good time of year to be giving stuff,” Pecheny said.

Instead of just “getting donations,” today the St. Francis House paid a visit to the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House to pay it forward, and give donations away.

“We got some toiletry items, we got lots of toothbrushes, toothpaste, socks and backpacks,” Dakotah Jordan with the Bishop Dudley House said.

“On Giving Tuesday, it’s not just about people giving to the non-profits, it’s about the non-profits giving their extra resources. When we did our walk, the entire promotion was that we were going to share everything that was donated that day were not only for the guests of the St. Francis House, but also the other agencies that provide services to the homeless,” Julie Becker with the St. Francis House said.

You might not realize what a simple thing like a backpack means to the people staying here.

“Being able to have a backpack is a really great resource for us because all of our people just carry everything with them all the time so we’re really going to put these items to good use,” Jordan said.

Jordan hopes the spirit of giving Tuesday catches on.

“Thank you to all of our friends at the St. Francis House and all of the people who participated in the walk on hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. We certainly can’t do this alone,” Jordan said.

Pechney is glad to know that her favorite non-profits are working together.

“I think that’s wonderful to give it to where the need is the greatest. It’s a great year to be doing this because there’s a lot of people in need,” Pecheny said.

“It’s just always about giving a hand up to people and today is the best day of the year to be able to do that,” Becker said.

So if you missed it this year, mark “Giving Tuesday” on your calendar for next year.

If you are in the giving mood, the Bishop Dudley House is collecting new underwear right now to give to guests and the St. Francis House could use good clean coats, hats, gloves and mittens.