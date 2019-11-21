How you can get September storm assistance from FEMA and SBA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Earlier this week South Dakota was approved for a fourth presidential disaster declaration.

This time for the storms that hit in September, including the tornadoes in Sioux Falls as well as flooding in parts of KELOLAND. For people affected by that, the U.S. Small Business Administration office of disaster assistance recommends that people register with FEMA by either going online or calling 800-621-3362.

“After someone registers with FEMA, they’re going to receive a referral to the US SBA Office of disaster assistance and a lot of people including homeowners and renters always say why SBA, I don’t have a business and in times of disaster the US SBA not only offers low interest disaster assistance loans to businesses of all sizes, but homeowners, renters, and non-profits,” public information officer for U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance, Corey Williams said.

The SBA is opening a business recovery center Thursday at 1 p.m. at the district office in Sioux Falls. That’s located at 2329 Career Avenue. After that, business hours will be Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.