SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University’s Pride of the Dakotas marching band will take part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in one week, and students Gracie Terrall and Jordan Rusche will be there, too.

The co-editors in chief of The Collegian will have daily stories on the once-in-a-lifetime experience. They say the planned coverage will have a Jackrabbits-take-a-bite-out-of-the-Big-Apple kind of vibe.

“Being like, ‘On Monday, the students got to walk around on their own, some of them went to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, some of them went ice skating at the Rockefeller Center,'” Rusche said.

If it sounds like an experience you’d like to follow, you’re in luck; KELOLAND News will share their reporting.

“We will kind of do our daily content, stories, features on people, photos and videos, and then yeah we will send it to you guys so that your viewers can see what’s going on, too,” Terrall said.

Then, of course, there is the parade itself.

“I will be walking with them, so the three-and-a-half miles I will be going along with them and taking pictures and trying to just capture their experience,” Terrall said. “I’m very excited.”

Rusche is from De Smet, while Terrall is from Madison. The experience ahead of them is not lost on these two SDSU seniors.

“It’s an amazing opportunity, and I know Gracie and I are both really, really thankful to the school, to all the people who are making it happen, for us to be able and go and cover that,” Rusche said.

“It feels really awesome, to know that the administration believes in the two of us and The Collegian,” Terrall said.