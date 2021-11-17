How you can bring Christmas cheer to McCrossan Boys Ranch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Tree of Hope is being put up at Scheels in Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.

Each tree has paper ornaments on them with gift ideas for boys at the McCrossan Boys Ranch. It’s a way to help make the holidays a little brighter for the boys.

“It means so much to these boys. What we try to do is we try to collect a new outfit, a toy item, and hat and gloves for each of the boys out at McCrossan Boys Ranch. And then we have a special Christmas dinner and lots of fun activities for the boys over the holidays,” Menning said.

The McCrossan Boys Ranch Tree of Hope is being decorated this morning with gift tags to purchase items for the boys. You can find this one at Scheels. I’ll have the story tonight on @keloland News. #kelonews pic.twitter.com/Rb8j330rQb — Sarah McDonald (@KELOSarahM) November 17, 2021

To participate just grab a tag off the tree and purchase the gift. Then return it to the store you got the tag at or McCrossan Boys Ranch by December 23. The trees are at Scheels, HyVee, and Runnings.