How you can avoid being a victim of vehicle burglary

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Vehicle break-ins are on the rise in Spearfish. However, there are some simple steps you can take to avoid falling victim to this crime, no matter where you live.

For people like, Mika Hess, car burglaries aren’t usually a problem.

“I always lock my car, I don’t really leave any valuables in there, take my purse with me wherever I go and don’t leave out anything that is valuable in my car, out in the open,” Hess said.

This hasn’t been the case for the last few weeks in Spearfish. Wednesday morning the Police Department received five reports of vehicle break-ins.

“If a cellphone is taken from a car or a credit card or a driver’s license, not only do you lose those items initially, but you open yourself up to identity theft which can become an even larger problem,” Lieutenant Boyd Dean said.

To avoid becoming a victim yourself, the Spearfish Police Department says you should lock, take, and hide.

“You lock your vehicle, you take your valuables inside with you or if you have to leave them in your vehicle, you hide them,” Lieutenant Dean said.

Even though you may feel comfortable enough in a community, this 3 step method is essential.

“I’m somebody that would trust just about anybody, but these days you really can’t so it’s just important to make sure that you lock your car and keep everything with you if you were to keep it unlocked,” Hess said.

Phones, credit cards, and IDs aren’t the only items being stolen from cars. In Rapid City, police say two rifles and four pistols were stolen from unlocked cars during the month of August.