How year-end giving helps non-profits next year

One of your last moments of generosity in 2019 could set up your favorite charity for a successful 2020. As we wait to say goodbye to this year, a lot of you are thinking about year-end giving. More than 30% of annual giving occurs this month, according to the Digital Giving Index. 12% of annual giving occurs in the last three days of the year. As a result, these final donations are key to nonprofits’ budgets and fundraising goals. Local non-profits are showing us how these end-of-the-year donations are vital for their futures and the people they help.

Over the years, we’ve shown you how McCrossan Boys Ranch gives our youth a second chance.

“We take kids who have been abused, abandoned, neglected and kids who have gotten into some trouble,” Christy Menning, director of development, said.

This resource near I-90 is much more than a cluster of buildings.

“It’s really rewarding to know we could be home for those boys for a little while,” Menning said.

Your donations pay for the programs and opportunities for the boys who stay here. In fact, they make up 25% of McCrossan’s yearly budget. That’s why year-end giving is so important. Whether it’s The Banquet, Feeding South Dakota, or Dress for Success; year-end donations help non-profits gauge how they can help the community for the next year.

“If it wasn’t for year-end giving, I really think a lot of non-profits would be struggling,” Menning said.

If that’s not enough encouragement, some people find that giving back before the clock strikes midnight makes sense for their own finances.

“We know that they don’t give back just for tax purposes, but sometimes it spurs why they give back to non-profits and I think part of the holiday spirit, they feel inclined to help our neighbors in need,” Mary Kolsrud, vice president of philanthropy for Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, said.

Kolsrud says it’s also important to remember to support local non-profits all year.

“When you look around at this community, we wouldn’t be where we are today, we wouldn’t be a thriving community without our non-profits,” Kolsrud said.

After all, this year’s good deeds add up to changing lives next year.

“I think the future is bright for 2020,” Kolsrud said.