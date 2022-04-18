SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the Sioux Falls area grows, there’s a high demand for housing.



As builders put up homes they’re facing challenges.

Doug Top is in the business of building homes.

He owns Top Construction.

He says the biggest challenge in the industry right now is workforce development.

“We just don’t have enough people out here to do the work that’s available. There’s so many options for people right now,” Top Construction owner Doug Top said.

Jarding Construction owner Tom Jarding also sees the labor shortage as a top issue.

“What used to take a six month build has turned into an eight month just because it stretches subs so thin with what’s going on and how much building is happening,” Jarding Construction owner Tom Jarding said.

“Because of the workforce shortage we’ve got the same amount of people trying to build twice as many homes, so we just can’t quite put them up fast enough for everybody,” Top said.



Both men say supply chain problems are still at play as well.

“I think we’re all kind of ebbing and flowing and learning as we go here through these last couple years,” Jarding said.

As home builders navigate the challenges, Top offers advice to future home buyers.

“You need to be on top of your game if you’re going to buy a house and if you’re going to build a house you need to be ready to move with the builder and plan ahead,” Top said.

