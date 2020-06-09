How wearing a mask could save you some money at one Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Even as COVID-19 restrictions ease up around KELOLAND, there are still health protocols you should keep in mind- that includes wearing a mask. That’s why one local business is offering its customers an incentive if they wear one while shopping.

Kidtopia Toy Store reopened its doors to the public back in May after being closed due to the pandemic.

To help keep her employees and shoppers safe, owner Sheryl Nelson has made a few adjustments.

“We’ve put away all of our demo toys and any toys that they could play on, or see, it makes it kind of hard for things, we are kind of a hands-on toy store, but I think people understand that,” owner Kidtopia Toy Stores, Sheryl Nelson said. “We’ve covered up our plush animals with shower curtains, so they are not as easily having germs fly on them, that sort of thing.”

Employees are also wearing masks. While it’s not required that customers wear a mask, it may be worth the extra effort.

“Instead of kind of making it an issue where you had to, I thought let’s do it as a reward, let’s try to reward the customers that do, and are concerned about my employees, as well as all, should be concerned about everyone,” Nelson said.

Nelson says if you wear a mask while shopping, at checkout, you will receive a coupon for your next purchase.

“I do a coupon for $5 off $35 or more purchase for their next visit,” Nelson said. “The ones that do it are happy about it and are hoarding them, they know our coupons don’t expire until December 31, and so they’ve been happy about that.”

A simple step that not only saves you money, but also keep others safe.

“Our customers are just wonderful, they’ve supported us throughout all of this, very well, and we appreciate that,” Nelson said.

Nelson says she also has a hand-sanitizing station in the front of the store that shoppers are encouraged to use.