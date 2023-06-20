SISSETON, S.D. (KELO) – Native American boarding schools are a dark piece of history for the United States. One of the first was the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania, where almost 200 children died from 1879 to 1919. Some of those children have ties to South Dakota.

The Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate (SWO) on the Lake Traverse Reservation are working on bringing the remains of two boys home.

Left to right: Nancy Renville, Emily Justine LaFramboise, Edward Upwright, John Renville, George Walker at Carlisle Indian School in 1879. Not pictured: Amos LaFramboise. Photo courtesy of Tamara St. John.

We first told you about these children in 2021 – these five, along with one boy not pictured, were the first to leave the Sisseton, South Dakota, area and go to the Carlisle Indian School in 1879. More than a century later, two of those original six are still in Pennsylvania.

LaFramboise’s headstone at the Carlisle Barracks Post Cemetery. Photo courtesy of Tamara St. John.

Amos LaFramboise died 20 days after arriving at Carlisle. He was the very first child who died at the school. His sister, Emily Justine LaFramboise was able to later return home to the Lake Traverse Reservation.

“His father is Joseph LaFramboise,” Tamara St. John, historian for SWO said. “They were a prominent family in Dakota history of mixed ancestry, fur trading. They were of the founding fathers of this reservation and the establishment of our government structure and our survival here in Sisseton Wahpeton/Lake Traverse.”

Edward Upwright was the son of a Spirit Lake Nation Chief – Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate’s sister tribe in North Dakota.

“Edward Upwright is the son of Chief Waanataa and Chief Waanataa is heredity chief – we’re in a room full of history books – his family, his name is in many history books as a traditional family, hereditary chief line,” St. John said.

Upwright and the LaFramboise’s weren’t the only students from the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate/Spirit Lake Nation at the school.

John and Nancy Renville were the children of former Sisseton Wahpeton Chief Gabriel Renville. John Renville also died at Carlisle Indian School. However, his father was able to go there and bring his remains home. At that time, he took Nancy home as well.

George Walker was the last boy of the group at Carlisle. He was able to leave Carlisle Indian School and make it home to the Lake Traverse Reservation. Shortly thereafter, he passed away. All four boys were gone by 1881. George Walker is believed to be an orphan.

Amos LaFramboise, John Renville and Edward Upwright each died from illnesses obtained at the school.

Two years ago, St. John was hoping to bring LaFramboise and Upwright home in the summer of 2022 – but that didn’t happen.

“At the point where we had identified relatives and had affidavits signed, the Army ceased to communicate with me,” St. John said. “After six years of working on this issue, one-on-one, all of a sudden they didn’t even tell me, alert me, my office or my chairman, Chairman Hopkins at the time, that they were going to deny disinterment for that year.”

Now the Army has announced the two boys will be disinterred on September 11 of this year. St. John says the tribe was not a part of that decision and they have no clue what will happen after the boys are disinterred. In Tuesday night’s KELOLAND Investigates we look into the frustrations the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate has with the Office of Army Cemeteries.