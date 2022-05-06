SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Come Saturday, college students across the state will be graduating from South Dakota’s six public universities. From Vermillion to Rapid City, we have all the information you need whether you’re attending commencement ceremonies or watching from home.

All six universities will hold commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 7.

University of South Dakota

The undergraduate commencement ceremony for University of South Dakota students will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The graduate ceremony will follow at 2:30 p.m.

No tickets are required for the ceremony and there is no limit on the number of guests per student.

A livestream will be available through the university’s Facebook page or on their website at this link: https://bit.ly/3kNIgb1

South Dakota State University

South Dakota State University will host three commencement ceremonies at Frost Arena on Saturday.

The first ceremony for the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Science and the Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering begins at 10 a.m. Guests attending the ceremony are asked to use Exit 132 off Interstate 29 and enter campus from Sixth Street and 20th Avenue.

The ceremony can be watched live on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3MVhyZZ.

The College of Arts, Humanities, and Sciences and the College of Education and Human Sciences commencement begins at 2 p.m. Guests attending the ceremony are asked to use Exit 133 off Interstate 29 and enter campus through Jackrabbit Avenue and Stadium Road.

The ceremony can be watched live on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3FoLift.

The College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions, and College of Natural Sciences commencement will start at 5 p.m. Guests are asked to use Exit 132 off Interstate 29 and enter campus from Sixth Street and 20th Avenue.

The ceremony can be watched live on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3w94Pw6.

Dakota State University

The commencement ceremony will be held at the Dakota State University Fieldhouse at 10 a.m. You can watch a live stream through YouTube: https://bit.ly/3LRTrex.

Northern State University

The ceremony will be held at the Barnett Center beginning at 10:30 a.m. Senator Mike Rounds will be the commencement speaker.

No tickets are required and the public is welcome to attend the ceremony.

You can stream the ceremony through the university’s Facebook or website.

Black Hills State University

The commencement ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the Field House. There is no livestream listed for this ceremony.

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology

The School of Mines commencement ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. at the Monument Ice Arena. The event can be watched online here: https://bit.ly/3w6Zky4.