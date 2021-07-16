How to teach an old or young dog new hunting tricks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A good day of hunting starts with a good dog.

“A good hunting dog needs to be your best friend and it needs to hunt with you, not for itself,” Dog Training Instructor Dan Griffith said.

Dan Griffith is a local dog training instructor.

“I work primarily with pointing dogs, so I want a dog that not only will point but will be steady to a point for an hour, if they need to be,” Griffith said.

Griffith and his Wirehaired Pointer, Annie, are hosting this weekend’s Hunting Dog Training Seminar at Scheels in Sioux Falls.

“People love their dogs, so the fact that we have both dog shops, hunting shops, everybody loves hunting in South Dakota, makes sense to just host a seminar for everybody,” Scheels Events Coordinator Jenna Schlapkohl said.

“We’re going to cover everything with little puppies, at seven weeks old when you come home with your little puppy all the way up through a 15-year-old dog,” Griffith said.

Griffith says a quality hunting dog starts with genetics, but it takes time, effort, and patience on your part to realize their potential.

“When that little puppy and you start out, take them off lead and let that dog walk around and explore. The most important thing for the owner? Keep your mouth shut (laughs), be quiet, let the dog think, let the dog learn, let the dog experience,” Griffith said.

The seminar is designed to not only improve your dog’s performance in the field, but also make them a better companion at home.

“Whether you are working with a retriever or a spaniel or a versatile dog or your best friend that doesn’t hunt, you’ll learn a lot,” Griffith said.

The 90-minute seminar starts at 2:00 Saturday and Sunday. Click HERE for registration information.

Do not bring your dog. Dan will demonstrate with his dog.