How to protect yourself from traveling contractor scams

From downed trees to damaged homes, there’s no shortage of recovery work to be done in Sioux Falls.

If you plan on hiring a contractor to help you get the job done, there are some things you need to know to make sure you’re getting your money’s worth.

The list goes on and on.



“She’s had broken windows. Gutters are down. The siding is a mess. The awning came down. The fencing is all damaged,” Julie Rhone said.



Julie Rhone is describing the damage done to her 87-year-old mother’s home in Sioux Falls.



They’ll need someone’s help to make the repairs after the powerful storm.



“We made the national news so very shortly we will have what are called storm chasers coming to our community,” Better Business Bureau South Dakota Director Jessie Schmidt said.



State Director of the Better Business Bureau Jessie Schmidt says not all traveling contractors are out to scam you, but some are so you need to do your research and ask questions.

“Have they registered with the Secretary of State? Have they also registered with the Department of Revenue? Do they have a sales tax permit? Are they collecting excise tax like they should be?” Schmidt said.



You should also make sure the contractor is licensed by the city of Sioux Falls, bonded, and insured.



“The good guys are happy to show you all of this information. They work hard to separate themselves from the bottom-dwellers,” Schmidt said.



Rhone will be looking into all of this when she helps make decisions about the long list of repairs at her mother’s house.



“We want the job done right the first time. It’s definitely an inconvenience, right? And we want to spend our money wisely,” Rhone said. There’s a whole list of tips you should be following when hiring a contractor, including don’t pay for the whole job up front.



You can find the full list from the Better Business Bureau here.