How to protect yourself from the cold

The cold air sweeping through KELOLAND can be dangerous if you’re not prepared.

It’s a good day to wait inside for your bus to arrive, but Bryan Davis is prepared for when it’s time to step outside.

“Right now I’ve got thermal underwear on. I’ve got two sweaters, two coats,” Sioux Falls resident Bryan Davis said.

He also brought his hat and gloves, which can help prevent frostbite, something that is a concern when temperatures take a dive.

“Once we get down to that 10-15 below with wind chill anything that’s exposed, you’ve got less than 30 minutes,” Avera Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Tyler Koedam said.

On top of protecting your skin, including the ears, nose, chin and fingertips, Dr. Tyler Koedam recommends dressing in loose layers to prevent cold-related problems.

“If the clothes you’re wearing are all tight fitting, you don’t get that layer of insulation. You don’t get that extra air in there that’s going to help keep the cold from reaching you,” Koedam said.

Dr. Koedan says in many cases, if you get yourself to a warm place and ditch any wet clothes for warm ones you shouldn’t need medical help right away. But if someone experiences a darker discoloration of the skin or they’re not thinking clearly, it’s time for the emergency room.

That’s why Davis is encouraging people at the bus depot and beyond to bundle up.

“I don’t want to hear about people freezing. That kind of breaks my heart,” Davis said.

If you have to travel in the cold, Dr. Koedam suggests you fill up your gas tank and travel with items such as blankets and extra layers.

