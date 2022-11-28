SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gifts you bought online will soon be arriving at your doorstep, and so too will porch pirates.

Sioux Falls police say while it is convenient to have packages arrive at your home, you should also consider picking up the gift from the delivery company.

You can also schedule a time for the package to be delivered when you are home, or have a neighbor grab it for you.

“It’s not always practical to do and certainly there’s a convenience factor. It’s nice to come home and find the package already delivered. But you have to realize that packages tend to disappear. There are people that drive around, that walk around looking specifically for packages and if they see them, they’re going to take them,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

If your package is missing and the delivery company says it was delivered, you can reach out to your local police department to do a theft complaint.