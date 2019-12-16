How to protect yourself against carbon monoxide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – One of the more frequent calls firefighters respond to during the winter months is on reports of carbon monoxide.

According to the National Safety Council, More than 400 people in the U.S. die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning every year, but there are ways to stay ahead and alert.

During the cold months staying outside too long can be dangerous.

“A lot of us seal up out homes during the winter time: the furnaces are kicking on, water heaters are kicking on,” Fire Inspector for the City of Sioux Falls Tyler Tjeerdsma said.

But if not operated properly, things can be just as dangerous inside.

That comes in the form of the odorless, colorless gas known as Carbon Monoxide.

“Carbon Monoxide can come from a variety of sources. the main ones we see are primarily are water heaters, gas stoves, gas driers are going to be the big ones, furnaces occasionally if they’re not burning efficiently,” Firefighter Luke Smidt said.

Because it’s undetectable by natural human senses, people can end up poisoning themselves accidentally; that becomes more frequent during the winter months.

“You don’t know that you’re getting sick until it’s too late and the chances of you getting out has decreased pretty quickly,” Smidt said.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue cautions that you check your Carbon Monoxide detectors often, the batteries need to be replaced every seven years, and make sure it’s in an effective spot in your house.

“We want to make sure the carbon monoxide detector is close to the adult’s bedroom because what happens is, when your sleeping, carbon monoxide is actually going to put you in a deeper sleep so you’re not going to hear the beeping of the detector but, when you’re awake, it gives you the flu like symptoms,” Tjeerdsma said.

They always recommend that you not only have your detector checked but the appliances themselves.

“You have a licensed service man come over, take a look at that furnace, take a look at your water heater and make sure everything is running correctly,” Tjeerdsma said.

And if you are able to detect it, make sure you step outside and dial 911.

Once this happens, they’ll come to you home find the leak and get you connected with the proper officials to help you fix the issue.