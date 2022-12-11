SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our above-freezing temperatures are helping melt some of the snow that fell last week. And with rain in the forecast for this week, neighborhoods across KELOLAND could get plenty soggy and slushy and filled with standing water.

To help you prepare for next week’s forecast, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue posted some tips for the expected winter rain.

To prepare your property for any water runoff, officials suggest you clear a path to your neighborhood storm drains, check downspouts and drainage, clear snow around your foundation and check your sump pumps