SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With temperatures this cold, it’s important to keep your car stocked up in case of emergency.
A winter survival kit for your vehicle can help in case of emergency or if you get stranded in blizzard conditions. Here’s what you should keep in your kit:
- Blanket
- Hat, gloves and extra warm clothing
- First aid kit
- Phone charger
- Shovel
- Snacks
- Jumper cables
- Cat litter for traction
- Flashlight
- Batteries
- Ice scraper
- Triangle warning devices
- Water
- Paper towels
