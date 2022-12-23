SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With temperatures this cold, it’s important to keep your car stocked up in case of emergency.

A winter survival kit for your vehicle can help in case of emergency or if you get stranded in blizzard conditions. Here’s what you should keep in your kit:

  • Blanket
  • Hat, gloves and extra warm clothing
  • First aid kit
  • Phone charger
  • Shovel
  • Snacks
  • Jumper cables
  • Cat litter for traction
  • Flashlight
  • Batteries
  • Ice scraper
  • Triangle warning devices
  • Water
  • Paper towels

