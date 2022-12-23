SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With temperatures this cold, it’s important to keep your car stocked up in case of emergency.

A winter survival kit for your vehicle can help in case of emergency or if you get stranded in blizzard conditions. Here’s what you should keep in your kit:

Blanket

Hat, gloves and extra warm clothing

First aid kit

Phone charger

Shovel

Snacks

Jumper cables

Cat litter for traction

Flashlight

Batteries

Ice scraper

Triangle warning devices

Water

Paper towels

