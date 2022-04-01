SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s a feeling everyone has felt: the shock or frustration while reading a comment or replies on social media.

The intensity of what we find to be hateful comments on social media can be heavy.

Clinical psychologist Susan Eleeson has an analogy for how to deal with toxicity online.

“When someone says something mean, either it’s name-calling or it’s loud, it’s attacking you as a person, that’s the time for you to block or stop using that social media,” Eleeson said. “It’s kind of like saying, ‘Well, how do I keep my hand on a hot burner and not have it burn.’ Well, you don’t put your hand on the hot burner.”

She has experience with what happens when an online comment hits home.

“A lot of the adults I work with struggle with family members who are hurtful on social media, and it may get down to where they block them as well,” Eleeson said.

Sarah Bechen is a digital marketing director for a salon that has her running social media accounts. She also has personal accounts.

Dan Santella: Is it safe for me to say that you spend a lot of time personally and professionally on social media?

“Yeah, my screen time is insane, you would not believe it,” Bechen said.

With regard to comments on personal pages, she points to a destination to avoid.

“It would be easy to say that ‘They don’t bother me, and I just brush them off,'” Bechen said. “But I feel like that is the way you kind of have to do it because if you sit there and you think about what this person, who has no idea who you are, is saying about you, you’re going to go down a deep hole that you don’t want to be down.”

And after all, just because it’s there doesn’t mean we have to process a hateful comment.

“We aren’t trapped into reading it,” Eleeson said.