SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A major construction project will be happening soon in Sioux Falls, and the public will have a chance this evening to ask questions.

The City of Sioux Falls will be holding an open house style meeting concerning the Cliff Avenue Reconstruction project at the Downtown City Center.

People will be able to have one-on-one discussion with the city engineer’s office and consultant design staff. There will also be displays to discuss the 49th to 56th street project. The meeting goes from 5-6 p.m.