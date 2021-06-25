How to help your yard beat the heat

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Hot temperatures and a lack of rain have left many yards in tough shape.

“If we get decent rains in heat, stuff is going to grow pretty fast, but the combination of both, they just dry out a lot faster,” Oakridge Nursery co-owner Daemon Coughlin said.

Daemon Coughlin has employees at Oakridge Nursery in Brandon watering 4-5 hours a day, but warns not to over water at home.

“With our hot weather that we’ve had, trees and shrubs will show up, they will droop a little bit just because of heat, it does not necessarily mean they need water,” Coughlin said.

Especially young trees.

“The younger, newly planted trees do not take up a ton of water. They don’t have an established root system yet, so those are very easy to over water,” Coughlin said.

Chloe Brown splits her time between Oakridge Nursery and Cherry Rock Farms, and helps in her mom’s garden, where a few plants are currently struggling.

“Right when they put those blooms out, that’s kind of like at this time of the year and that kind of initiates them fruiting out and everything, so fingers crossed, but I think we’ll be able to get at least some crops going,” Chloe Brown said.

If your yard is brown, Coughlin says the quick fix isn’t the best solution.

“You could dump a bunch of water with sprinklers, but really the best remedy is rain, turns them greener, faster. If you just keep with your normal watering, they won’t die out necessarily, but blue grass, which most lawns are, tends to naturally go dormant when it’s this hot out,” Coughlin said.

Temperatures returning to normal will only help the cause.

“Definitely, it’s going to help out quite a bit because you’re going to be able to put some water on your grass, lawn, trees and shrubs, and it’s going to stay there a little bit longer,” Coughlin said.

Coughlin says it’s best to water your yard early in the morning, but not too early. Watering during the overnight hours can lead to disease and fungus in the grass.