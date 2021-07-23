How to help your yard beat the heat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Keeping the grass green with temperatures pushing 100 degrees is a challenge.

As people attempt to keep their lawns looking healthy, businesses like D&K Lawn Care & Landscaping are busy.

“There’s a lot of people that haven’t run their system in a few years due to the weather and needing to do repairs and tweaking of the systems,” D&K Lawn Care & Landscaping Owner Dan Pyle said.

Jason Metz is an irrigation technician. This morning he’s fixing a buried sprinkler head and improving coverage.

“They’re getting brown spots between the sprinkler heads, so I’m raising some of the heads up so they’re above the grass and then I’m putting bigger nozzles in so we have head to head coverage,” Metz said.

“When we got the couple inches of rain last week it pretty much shut off for a day or so, but now people are starting to call again,” Irrigation Technician Jason Metz said.

“Now’s the time when it really shows true of how you’re watering, when you’re watering, if you’re watering,” Pyle said.

Pyle says it’s an uphill battle, but watering is important for the overall health of your yard.

“Yes, dormancy is a natural thing, but it can only happen for a few weeks so you really do need to water that inch to inch-and-a-half a week,” Pyle said.

Pyle says there are also granular or liquid products that pull moisture out of the air and trap it in the soil, cutting watering by up to 30-percent.

“If you let it go, you’re going to see more problems, it’s going to cost more to repair it down the road. You’re by far better spending the money now and having minimal problems on the end,” Pyle said.

And once the sprinklers are running…

“Go out after 15 minutes, poke a hole down there, if your moisture is six inches you’re doing good, if it’s not six inches keep watering,” Pyle said.

With the increase in humidity, Pyle does warn not to over water your yard because you could start to see fungus and disease.