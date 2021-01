PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A fund is set up to help people impacted by a large apartment fire in Pierre Thursday night.

The Oahe Federal Credit Union created a Venmo account to make it easier for people who would like to donate.

Fire crews were called to the Edgewater Apartments around 6 p.m.

Strong winds and cooling temperatures made conditions difficult for firefighters.

Everyone was able to get out safely from the building. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries.