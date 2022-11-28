SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Deanna VanDerWolde works in sales for Harold’s Photo where she’s worked for more than 30 years. The Sioux Falls business has a special product this Cyber Monday.

“We have a new one today, it’s a new product; it is a reusable sticky product for the wall,” VanDerWolde said. “Half-inch thick tile is what they’re called in three different shapes. They are on special for 19.95, brand-new product.”

This local business tries to get a foothold in the digital shopping that accompanies the Monday after Thanksgiving via different avenues.

“We do a lot of Facebook updates with different products, giving our specials throughout the weekend, emails and word of mouth,” VanDerWolde said.

Jessie Schmidt, vice president of Better Business Bureau’s South Dakota region, says there are steps you can take for a safer Cyber Monday.

“The first thing is to do some comparison shopping, and if you find the ‘it’ item, the hard-to-find thing and it’s on a great deal, you maybe want to be a little discerning and look at it on a couple of different websites, because if somebody’s offering it at a drastically-reduced rate, that could be a red flag in itself,” Schmidt said.

Of course, you want to be on a secure page: Schmidt says to look for the letters “https” or that padlock image in the address bar of your internet browser. Cloned websites are another possible pitfall.

“They’re very, very sophisticated,” Schmidt said. “So you want to do a little research, make sure that you are on the actual company’s website, and you need to spend a little bit of time.”

Overall, it’s good to know exactly where you are.

“Just take a step back, make sure that you’re on the site that you want to be on, that you haven’t been redirected to a different site, because scammers pay for placement on search engines as well, so they like being right up there at the top,” Schmidt said.