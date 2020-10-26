How to have a safe and fun Halloween

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Halloween is less than a week away. That typically means trick or treating and costume parties. But due to the pandemic, the CDC has released guidance so you can safely celebrate the spooky holiday.

Halloween may look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some traditional Halloween activities may be considered more high risk than others.

“Trick or treating, even though it is outdoors, since you’re having so much contact with so many people, and going door to door, touching all the candy, that makes it higher risk, and then indoor parties are higher risk because any time you take an activity indoors and you’re in close contact with people that aren’t in your household, it’s a little more dangerous,” family life educator, Avera, Patricia Bates said.

However there are still options when it comes to celebrating the spooky holiday to make it memorable.

“Some really low-risk options would be having a costume party via Zoom, like a virtual costume party, or a virtual pumpkin carving contest, that would be a low-risk option, staying home with your family and doing a scavenge hunt or a scary movie night at home,” Bates said.

Whatever you decide to do, Bates says it’s important to make sure you follow proper health protocols.

“Some people are still going to choose to do some of those high risk options, so if you do choose to go trick or treating or to a trunk or treat, wearing your mask, using hand sanitizer, social distancing from people,” Bates said.

Options to keep in mind so you can have a safe and fun Halloween.

The CDC also lists some ‘moderate risk activities, which include an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends spaced at least 6 feet apart and having an outdoor costume party where everyone wears masks.