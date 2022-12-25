SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As you open your gifts from Santa, you might be wondering what to do with the torn-up wrapping paper and bows.

“As you’re opening gifts, you might have wrapping paper, bows and ribbons that you want to be disposing of properly. So thinking about what wrapping paper can be recycled is really important. So anything that is regular paper that can be ripped, there’s this rippable test, if it can be ripped it’s just regular paper and that can go in the recycle bin,” Holly Meier, the sustainability coordinator for the City of Sioux Falls, said.

As for what’s NOT recyclable, Meier says to watch out for wrapping paper with metallic coating, plastic coating or glitter. Those can’t be recycled and should go into the garbage. However, there’s also the option of reusing.

“Any bows or ribbons — those also would need to go into the garbage. Or what I like to do and what I recommend too, is keeping those bows and ribbons, if you can, for next year. So trying to trying to reuse elements as you can, that helps reduce waste for the things that can’t be recycled,” Meier said.

Once the holiday season starts winding down, you should also know how to dispose of your decorations. Real trees, for example, can be taken to designated drop-off sites in the city.

“Those end up getting chipped up and used as biomass for energy, which is really cool,” Meier said.

Artificial trees can’t be recycled, so those have to go to the landfill. As for lights, those should be taken somewhere else.

“Those cannot go into the recycle bin. But you can bring those to the city’s Household Hazardous Waste, we actually recycle those for free for residents and ensure that those stay out of the waste stream and are recycled properly,” Meier said.

Giving a holiday gift to Earth by practicing sustainable options.

This year’s tree drop-off sites will be open from December 27th to January 8th. The locations are at 1015 East Chambers Street and Lyons Boulevard between the Fairgrounds and Taco Bell.