How to get rid of your fireworks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you celebrated the 4th of July by lighting off fireworks, make sure you dispose of them correctly.

For fireworks that you have lit off, make sure they are out and soak them in water before putting them in your trash. You can also take unused fireworks to a facility in Sioux falls.

“If you don’t need them, bring them to the household hazardous waste, don’t put them in your trash, don’t put them in recycling, make sure you safely dispose of those unused fireworks,” TJ Nelson, with Mayor Paul TenHaken’s office said.

Dropping off your fireworks at the household hazardous waste is free to do.