How to find out if you have unclaimed property

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There could be some cash out there waiting for you to claim.

The South Dakota State Treasurer’s office says the state has over $600 million in unclaimed property to be returned.

Finding out if you have any unclaimed money or property out there is simple.

Just go to cash.sd.gov and fill out some basic information.

If the results show you have some money waiting for you, claim it.

“Our staff will receive that claim and we’ll make a determination whether or not we need more information. We always need to ensure we’re returning money to the rightful owner, so we generally require that you verify who you say you are, things of that nature,” South Dakota State Treasurer Josh Haeder said.

South Dakota State treasurer Josh Haeder says about 1 in 4 South Dakotans has some form of unclaimed property.

The money turned over to the state can come from financial institutions, unpaid wages, overpaid bills and more.

“I hate to be the bearer of bad news. Generally it’s not a million dollars. It’s $25 or $30 or a gift card or things like that, but that’s not to say that there aren’t large dollar claims that are out there, but generally speaking, they’re just small dollar amounts that have been left in an account, things like that,” Haeder said.

But no matter the amount, the money belongs to someone else.

“The money doesn’t really belong to the state when you look at statue. It says our job as state treasurer, as the state of South Dakota is to only hold the funds until the rightful owner is located,” Haeder said.

Claiming your property from the State of South Dakota is free.

Haeder says about $200 million has been returned, a vast majority of it since about 2008.