How to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking for ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve around Sioux Falls, we have a list of events for you.

Noon Year’s Eve – Washington Pavilion

‘Drop’ in for 12 p.m. New Year’s balloon drop with Radley Rex. Hundreds of balloons will fall to the ground in the Kirby Science Discovery Center to ring in the new year for those who may have a bedtime earlier than midnight.

Family New Years Skate – Skate City

Skate City is holding a Family New Year’s Party on December 31 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm. The event will feature a balloon drop, door prizes and more.

NYE 2022 MASQUERADE BALL – The District

Ring in the new year with a 21+ masquerade ball at The District from 8:00 pm – Midnight.

NYE 2021 Party ft. Denham – Remedy Brewing Co.

Local music, food and drinks will ring in the new year at Remedy Brewing as Denham performs from 9:00 pm – Midnight. A commemorative toast will be held.

Winter Wonderland – Falls Park

The lights are still up at Falls Park tonight, bathing the landscape in festive colors. You’ll be able to enjoy the sight well into the new year as well, with the display continuing through January 9.

New Year’s Eve at The Bear – Great Bear Ski Valley

Enjoy skiing and snowboarding from 9:00 am – 10:00 pm, followed by fireworks at the top of the hill. Lift tickets and rentals are each $20 and tickets must be purchased online.

New Year’s Eve with the Hegg Brothers Sextet! – R Wine Bar & Kitchen

Enjoy wine, food and music New Year’s Eve at the R Wine Bar, as the Hegg Brother’s Sextet performs.

NYE PARTY at Great Shots – Great Shots

Stop by Great Shots on Benson Rd. tonight to enjoy New Year’s Eve and watch NYE fireworks. This event runs from 9:00 pm – 12:30 am.

New Year’s Eve Service – Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church

Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church and School will be holding a 6:00 pm service on New Year’s Eve.



New Years All-night gaming party – Galaxy Gaming

Game the night away at Galaxy Gaming. Admission is $38 per person for the all-night gaming or $23 for Unlimited Laser Tag Session. All-night gaming guests will receive: Bawls Energy drink, Pizza, 2 sessions of Laser Tag and more.

New Year’s Eve: Music by Brock Dexter – Severance Brewing Company

Ring in the New Year with live music by Brock Dexter at Severance Brewing Company from 7:00 – 9:00 pm.

