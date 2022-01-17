How to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Community leaders are inviting the public to join them to help honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday.

At 11 a.m., the City of Sioux Falls will host a presentation to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Van Eps Park.

City leaders unveiled a life-sized sculpture of Dr. King in January 2020. It stands in Van Eps Park, near where he stayed while visiting Sioux Falls in 1961.

Mayor Paul TenHaken is scheduled to speak at the gathering.

The public is welcome to attend.

In 1961, Martin Luther King, Jr. made a stop in South Dakota. King spoke with interviewer Doug Hill about how the pursuit of non-violence would be the driving force behind the civil rights movement.

You can watch the full interview in the story below:

Each year, on the third Monday in January, Americans recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The MLK Day of Service is intended to observed as a “day on, not a day off,” according to government agency the Corporation for National and Community Service. MLK Day is the only federal holiday established as a national day of service when all Americans are encouraged to volunteer to improve their communities.