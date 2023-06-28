SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the Fourth of July right around the corner, people in KELOLAND are loading up on fireworks to celebrate the special day. However, improper use of fireworks can lead to fires and injuries.

Yesterday afternoon, Bryan Serrano’s lawn went up in flames.

“I’d say it’s pretty close to a foot or so is what they were kind of saying from where the spot was to the house,” Serrano said.

After a little investigation, the Sioux Falls man feels he knows exactly what caused the fire.

“I 100% feel it was a firework. Yesterday, before it rained, you can see the remnants of a firework and then a black spot from there, especially from the neighbors hearing an explosion from that, that’s what I figured it was,” Serrano said.

Fireworks are more than a just a fire hazard. Just ask Sanford Orthopedic Hand Surgeon Dr. Hao Li.

“I think July 4th is a busy time of year for us. Typically, we get around 200 visits over the course of that weekend regarding hand injuries and things like that from fireworks,” Li said.

Even seemingly harmless fireworks can cause serious injuries.

“Sparklers can be very dangerous. They burn up to 2000 degrees, and so they cause a lot of really bad burns. It’s hot enough to melt metal, so try to avoid any sort of kids around the fireworks as much as possible,” Li said.

Don’t be afraid to enjoy the Fourth of July; just be safe while you do it. That way, you won’t put your neighbor’s property in jeopardy or anything else.

“Just be careful. I know it’s a fun time around Fourth of July, but just a lot of unnecessary stuff having to go through with safety like that when somebody is not being careful,” Serrano said.

Dr. Li also lists bottle rockets, mortar shells, and other large fireworks as common culprits of the injuries he sees this time of year.