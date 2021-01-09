How to be engaged in local politics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As the South Dakota legislature prepares for the 2021 session that begins on Tuesday, you might be wondering yourself how you can prepare.

Janna Farley with the ACLU of South Dakota says democracy really requires citizens to stand up for their rights.

There a various ways you could get involved with local government, like testifying in front of a committee or simply sending an email to a representative or senator.

“If you look back, you know, this year, I think there was almost a 74 percent voter turnout. Well, not this year, in 2020. An almost 74 percent voter turnout in South Dakota, which is incredible,” Farley said.