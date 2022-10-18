SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana University student Amy Hopf plans on teaching music someday.

The aspiring educator also hopes there’s some student debt relief in her future.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I come from a single-parent household, so anytime that I could maybe not have to pay such large loans back would be really amazing,” Augustana student Amy Hopf said

The application for federal student loan forgiveness is officially open.

Hopf has already applied.

As more people navigate the new program, scammers may also be looking for an opportunity.

Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau says make sure you’re on the official studentaid.gov website.

Know the terms of your student loans and the relief program before you take action.

Be wary of calls, texts, and e-mails from someone claiming to be from the government.

“If somebody reaches out to you and offers student loan forgiveness, without you initiating the process, know that that would be a red flag. This is something that you as the loan holder has to initiate,” BBB South Dakota Region vice president Jessie Schmidt said.

Don’t forget, you can always ask for help from a trusted source, such as a university.

“I guess if you’re ever not sure, talk to someone in financial aid,” Hopf said.

The application is open through December 31st.

For borrowers who qualify, the program will provide up to $10,000 in relief for non-Pell Grant recipients, and up to $20,000 for those who did receive a Pell Grant.