How to apply for federal assistance after flooding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Counties across South Dakota are figuring out what to do with the money from the federal disaster declaration to help with flood recovery efforts. Homeowners in a handful of counties, including Minnehaha, can also apply for federal assistance to repair their flood damaged homes.

It's been a month since FEMA took a tour of the major flood damage in Minnehaha County. Now, help is on the way for homeowners who are still cleaning up the mess from this wet spring.

"Minnehaha County has now qualified for individual assistance. What this means is that the homeowners that received damage due to the flooding that occurred may possibly be assisted by the federal government and the state, helping them financially with some of the problems they've been having," Minnehaha County Emergency Manager Jason Gearman said.

"There's low interest loans that are available to make repairs on your residence. There's housing assistance up to three months if you were displaced because your home was unlivable. There's grants for home repairs, replacement of some essential household items," Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith said.

Next week, county officials hope to open a space in Sioux Falls where people impacted by the floods can get help with the application process. But for now they can apply online or call 1-800-621-3362 to get started.

"I don't know the exact formulas are and that's why we're encouraging people to get in and at least apply for the program if they feel that they have a need," Gearman said.

"There could be hundreds of homes that did have water damage or were affected by this, so those individuals should, if interested, make application," Smith said.

In total, there are 12 South Dakota counties that were approved for individual assistance. 58 counties and three reservations were approved for federal assistance for state, tribal, and local governments and certain nonprofit organizations.